Cwm LLC Sells 80,058 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,058 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.27% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

