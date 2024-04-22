Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,052 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

