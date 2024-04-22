Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 451,419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,504,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,999,000 after acquiring an additional 171,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

