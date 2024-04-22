EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 162 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $228.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

