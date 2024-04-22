Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.19 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,423 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

