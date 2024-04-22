EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,422,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $367.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

