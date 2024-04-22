Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 199,837 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,837 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.51 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

