Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

