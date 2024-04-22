EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 374 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after acquiring an additional 589,881 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $105.78 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

