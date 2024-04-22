EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

