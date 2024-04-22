Greenleaf Trust Has $1.15 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

CME Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

