Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

