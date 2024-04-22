Greenleaf Trust Purchases 110 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

MTD opened at $1,188.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,269.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,172.11. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,577.91.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

