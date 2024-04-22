Insider Selling: Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Insider Sells 596,957 Shares of Stock

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £65,665.27 ($81,744.39).
Cavendish Financial Price Performance
Cavendish Financial stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.10. Cavendish Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.44 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.47 million, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Cavendish Financial Company Profile
