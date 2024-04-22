Insider Selling: Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Insider Sells 596,957 Shares of Stock

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £65,665.27 ($81,744.39).

Cavendish Financial stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.10. Cavendish Financial plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.44 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.47 million, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

