International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 99.6% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 210,302 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,687,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

MQY opened at $11.90 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

