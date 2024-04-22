International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,154,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at $25,301,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,968,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $12,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Up 1.5 %

RVTY opened at $100.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RVTY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Revvity

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.