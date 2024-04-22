International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $48.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

