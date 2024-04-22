International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,004 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4,136.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 274.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZION. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

ZION opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

