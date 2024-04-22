International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $898.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

