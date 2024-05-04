Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,656,000 after acquiring an additional 805,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

