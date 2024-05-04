Brighton Jones LLC Sells 110 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $418.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

