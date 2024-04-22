Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 774 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 226.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 71.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $122.28 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $518,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,798.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

