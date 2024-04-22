Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Buys $310,464.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $310,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,864,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harrow Health alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

HROW opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 388,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 73.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow Health

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.