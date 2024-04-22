Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

