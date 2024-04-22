SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 437,740 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 890,776 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 65.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

