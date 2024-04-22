Jefferies Financial Group Increases Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $63.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

HAS opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -26.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

