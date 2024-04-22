Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 71,566 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,566 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

