VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

