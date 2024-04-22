MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.39 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
