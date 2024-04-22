Stephens Cuts P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Price Target to $17.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTSI. TheStreet downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PTSI

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $307.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P.A.M. Transportation Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.