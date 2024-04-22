MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,087 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

