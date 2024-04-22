Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $84.08 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. CONSOL Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

