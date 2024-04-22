Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $145,033.07 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,911.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, April 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $225,545.21.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.71. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

