National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.92.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.61. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$5.38.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

