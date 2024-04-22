Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $57.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $57.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $189.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $49.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $41.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $43.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $194.75 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,758.33.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,513.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,459.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,310.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$904.60 and a 1 year high of C$1,563.49.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

In other news, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,930. In related news, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares worth $5,835,859. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.