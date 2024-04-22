Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$6.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51.

Insider Transactions at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

