Brokers Set Expectations for Energy Fuels Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Fuels in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Key anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.87 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.29% and a return on equity of 31.99%.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on Energy Fuels from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFR

Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE EFR opened at C$8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.68. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.17.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.