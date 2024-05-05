Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on June 21st

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Shares of R opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $127.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

