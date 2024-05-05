Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on June 21st

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:RGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $127.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Dividend History for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.