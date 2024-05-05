Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NIM opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

