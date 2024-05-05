MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

MFM opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

