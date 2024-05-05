MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 31st

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CIF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.