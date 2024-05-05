Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OIA opened at $6.19 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

