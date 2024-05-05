Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VKI stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

