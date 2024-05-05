Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.6 %

VGM stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

