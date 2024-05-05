Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

