Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

