Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $9.49 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.