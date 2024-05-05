Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:VTN opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

In other Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $35,956.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,757,652 shares in the company, valued at $29,396,570.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

