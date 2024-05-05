Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

