Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VPV opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $280,667.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $665,497.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.